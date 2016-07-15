No Man's Sky trailer focuses on exploring 18 quintillion planets

No Man's Sky launches early next month, and while we've seen plenty of footage and read plenty of impressions, there are still those among us who wonder what we'll actually be doing on those 18 quintillion planets. Well, aside from just looking at some nice stuff, this new series of videos lays out what else is going on.

The first video focuses on exploration, with "fight", "trade" and "survive" still to come. Exploration is probably the most appealing aspect of the game, and the video below provides brief glimpses of all the different types of environment you'll encounter in the game. Chances are, you won't see anything identical to what's featured below (the game is massive, after all), but it does demonstrate that there's going to be plenty of variety.

No Man's Sky releases August 8. Here's everything we know about the game so far.