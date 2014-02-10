New Kingdom Come: Deliverance Kickstarter stretch goals include video combat lessons, tournament mode

New stretch goals have appeared in the Kingdom Come: Deliverance Kickstarter, a phrase that always means that things are going well. With over $1 million raised so far, the team at Warhorse have announced that they'll be putting together in-game combat lessons and a tournament mode for the final game should funding reach $1.31 million and $1.47 million, respectively.

“We are working with top medieval martial arts experts and it would be a shame if their expertise does not get to shine in the game,” a backer update reads. “With extra money, we shall add visual in-game fencing lessons. Every new move your character learns will be explained and shown in detail in-game by your teacher, the combat master.” If you pledge at the Knight level ($32 or more), even more detailed videos will teach basic combat techniques for you to learn IRL, as the kids say.

A tournament mode is also incoming, which will challenge players to win combat trials by authentic medieval rules. You'll be able to equip any weapons and armor you like, pick your opponents, and get to hacking and slashing without all that pesky storyline business getting in the way of your bloodlust.

When we spoke with Warhorse in early January, they told us that part of the reason for the Kickstarter was to prove to their private investor that there was, in fact, a lot of enthusiasm for a medieval RPG that didn't have the words “The Elder Scrolls” in the title. Now that Kingdom is more than 200% funded, I think it's safe to assume that the team's worries should be fully allayed.

There's still a few days left on the Kickstarter if you're interested in chipping in. Last week, we covered Kingdom's extensive variety of horses and horse-related accessories .