Neo: The World Ends With You arrives on Epic this month

The sequel to a cult 2007 JRPG launched on console earlier this Summer.

A hip young lad sprints through the streets of a Tokyo-like city
Good news for fans of fashionable teens and JRPGs. After making its console debut back in July, Neo: The World Ends With You finally arrives on PC via the Epic Games Store later this month.

First released on the Nintendo DS back in 2007, The World Ends With You built up a reputation as a cult classic in the decade-plus since. Last year, Square Enix announced a sequel, one that acts as a direct successor while still throwing stylish gangs of teens into a deadly game.

Rather than the original's lo-fi sprites, Neo renders Shibuya as a full 3D environment to explore, and reimagines a neat (if awkward) dual-screen battle system with something a little more conventional. Reviews from the game's console release praised it for having fantastic style, fun characters and a good deal of combat depth, though the common sentiment seems to be that Neo: TWEWY can get a bit repetitive over its runtime.

Neo: The World Ends With You launches on September 28. If you're curious, TWEWY also saw an official anime adaptation in Japan earlier this year, with a western release due on an as-yet-unannounced date.

