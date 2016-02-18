Need for Speed system requirements published

Ghost Games has pledged a flattering amount of attention to the delayed PC port of Need for Speed, such as uncapped framerates, 4K support and manual transmission gearboxes. If that excites you but you're worried Need for Speed won't run on the toaster that you've been passing off as a PC, the devs have at last released the system requirements. These are just as thorough, defining precisely what is meant by 'minimum' and 'recommended'. We PC types are too easy to woo.
The minimum requirements for 720p and 30fps at low settings:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or later
- Processor: Intel Core i3-4130 or equivalent with four hardware threads
- Memory: 6GB RAM
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti 2GB, AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB, or equivalent DX11 compatible GPU with 2GB memory
- Hard Drive: 30 GB free space
And the recommended requirements for 1080p and 60fps at high settings:
- Windows 7 or later
- Intel Core i5-4690 or equivalent with four hardware threads
- 8GB RAM
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB, AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB, or equivalent DX11 compatible GPU with 4GB memory
- 30 GB free space
The details on supported racing wheels have also been published ahead of time, so don't say they didn't warn you. These include the:
- Logitech G27
- Logitech G29
- Logitech G920
- Thrustmaster TX
- Thrustmaster T150
- Thrustmaster T300
- Thrustmaster T500
- Fanatec CSR
Track day is March 15.