My pride and joy Sennheiser cans are discounted in the Cyber Monday headphone deals

I'm a huge fan of the Sennheiser HD 650. It's basically Sennheiser's classic audiophile headset and it sounds absolutely stunning. The HD 6XX is Drop's version of that same headset, in partnership with Sennheiser, of course. So you're getting a slightly modified version of the HD 650 for quite a bit less cash, especially with this deal. Just note it doesn't come with a microphone, so you'll need one of those separately for gaming. Similarly, you might need a more powerful amp to get the most out of this headset, but that's not necessarily a requirement.

It's a good day to be searching the web for the best Cyber Monday headphone deals; Stormzy just dropped a new album and I've got my HD 650s and Schiit Magni and Modi amp/DAC stack to listen to it with. Call it good timing. Check the album out: Stormzy—This Is What I Mean.

As for my setup, it's nothing too extravagant or out there, but it's the best audio equipment I've ever personally owned. This Sennheiser/Schiit combo is my personal setup for listening to high fidelity music and I absolutely adore it for the tone and definition and depth it delivers.

All in, it's been genuinely one of the best upgrades I've made on my desktop, and it's not even related to PC gaming. Don't tell my editor (then don't ask me to edit your copy - Ed).

If you want a slice of this sort of setup, or if you're just wondering what's out there right now for a future upgrade, I've discovered a few great Cyber Monday headphone deals worth checking out. Admittedly, I was searching for my own selfish spending, but hey, sharing is caring.

Up above I've noted down the Drop HD 6XX. Now this is basically a tweaked version of the original HD 650, though they're often a lot cheaper (like right now). With a near-identical construction and driver, and a different midnight blue finish, you should absolutely check the HD 6XX out first.

Over at Amazon, you'll find the original HD 650 for $317.46 (opens in new tab), which is cheaper than they have been most of the year but not a comparatively excellent deal. To be honest, I can't see any reason why you wouldn't save the cash on the HD 6XX, but if you have a heap of credit on Amazon or just fancy the classics, this is the headset I personally own. As I'm in the UK, the original HD 650 was easier to come by than Drop's own version, though admittedly they're kind of pricey now.

My pair—ignore the mess. Schiit stack in the background. (Image credit: Future)

The HD 660 S is also one to look out for. This is a slightly tweaked HD 650 again (if it ain't broke, don't fix it), but delivers a sharper profile. They're currently going for a bit much versus the HD 6XX to be considered, but only a few days ago they were down to a record-low price of $230 (opens in new tab). So that could happen again as a Cyber Monday headphone deal, perhaps. That's still a good sum more than the HD 6XX, however, and these really are very similar headphones. But, hey, options.

Speaking of which, our pick for the best audiophile headphones for gaming (opens in new tab) are also on offer right now, the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X.

What we love about the DT 900 Pro X for listening to music also makes these headphones an excellent gaming headset. There's so much clarity in the response, and that means you can hear absolutely everything around you. The build quality and comfort is also something else, so we can't recommend these cans enough.

The other thing I was on the lookout for was a Hifiman Sundara (opens in new tab) deal, as I want to pick up a pair myself. However, I couldn't find any money off that particular headset, so whatever, didn't need 'em. Hifiman is offering some discounts on its b-stock and open-box stock (opens in new tab), however.

Though I can't ignore my own DAC and amp combo. Schiit may have a silly name but it's seriously good audio gear, and I've had my Schiit Magni and Modi kit for over a year now and never run into a single issue. Just great tunes through and through.

Schiit doesn't really do sales. This is apparently the first time it's even run any sort of holiday deals event. I ended up ordering my Schiit amp and DAC from the US Schiit store (I'm in the UK) because you couldn't even find the stuff in stock on the UK store for a long while. It's in high demand. I can really attest to the quality of both components I have, the Magni and Modi. Both in their construction and the sound coming out of them. They're compact, look great, and most importantly sound amazing.

If you're looking for something better suited to gaming, say with a microphone attached, we have found a handful of Cyber Monday gaming headset deals (opens in new tab) on our favourite pairs.