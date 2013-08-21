Murdered: Soul Suspect haunts Gamescom with spooky new trailer

"Most people think that death is the end, but for me it was only the beginning." So narrates the unlikely named Ronan O'Connor in the latest Murdered: Soul Suspect trailer, proving that cliche exists in the spectral realm too. To recap: you're a dead detective, and you're trying to solve your own murder. You also battle demons because, hey, why not - your day's not likely to get any worse.

The first part of the video is pretty much a recap of the 25-minute E3 walkthrough from the other month, but a bit of new footage appears towards the end, including a scene where Hopkins (Deceased) Ronan O'Connor badgers a witness to his untimely demise - hence why this trailer is called 'The Witness'. (Alternatively, Jon Blow's latest game has dramatically changed direction since we last saw it.)

Murder and demons aside, I'm hoping the realm of the dead is - excuse the pun - fleshed out, as I like the idea of hanging out and chewing the non-existent fat with the many ghosts that must be packed into the average modern city, watching us go to the bathroom and standing over our shoulders while we type artic- OK I'll stop before I give myself nightmares.

Murdered: Soul Suspect is out "Early 2014".