MultiVersus season 2 is live, will be adding Marvin the Martian

Warner Bros' crossover platform-fighter/marketing orgy MultiVersus is still technically in open beta, but that hasn't stopped it from going hard on seasonal content and battle passes. MultiVersus Season 2 has just begun, and among the updates coming at an unannounced date over its course are Marvin the Martian as a playable fighter, and a map based on Game of Thrones.

In MultiVersus, Marvin will be doing battle with characters like Superman, Arya Stark, the Iron Giant, and Velma from Scooby-Doo "with his Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator explosive device, powerful blaster and spaceship summoning abilities."

You'll know Marvin as the guy who gets foiled by Bugs Bunny when he tries to blow up the Earth (which obstructs his view of Venus) using that Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator, which sure looks like a cartoon stick of dynamite. He wears the armor of an ancient hoplite in reference to the Roman war god Mars, a fact I only learned today and pass on to you now.

The Game of Thrones map is based on the throne room in King's Landing, which apparently means it will let players "hurl opponents away from the Iron Throne" and feature a variety of "Westeros based hazards". Whether that's more likely to mean dragon attacks or wedding-related betrayals I leave as an exercise for the reader. It'll also come with a remix of the TV show's theme music, which I'm hoping will sound like the wonderful version sung by the actors playing the Stark children over the credits of the DVD commentary (opens in new tab).

MultiVersus Season 2 brings more free items players can earn like a Sherlock Holmes-themed Tom & Jerry skin, Pixel Finn profile icon, and a Tea Time skin for Reindog, the original character created for MultiVersus who nobody cares about. Premium unlockables that can be earned by those who pay for the battle pass include Astronaut Velma and Maestro Bugs skins, and a yawn taunt for Arya Stark. Meanwhile, the in-game store is now selling Samurai Batman, Evil Morty, and Fern Finn skins.

We've known Marvin was likely to be added to MultiVersus based on early datamined leaks that also included characters who have yet to be announced, like Godzilla, Gandalf and Legolas from The Lord of the Rings, and the Joker, as voiced by Mark Hamill.