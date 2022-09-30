Datamining suggests Mark Hamill will voice The Joker in MultiVersus

Audio player loading…

Something that's been pretty damn rad about MultiVersus is that, for the most part, Warner Bros. has recruited almost every original voice actor for its eclectic roster. It's a surprising attention to detail, and datamining suggests it's about to get a whole lot better. According to the files, it looks like Mark Hamill may be reprising his role as The Joker.

Leaker Laisul on Twitter has dropped some voice lines they found in the game, which do sound strikingly similar to Hamill's work. He first lent his voice to Batman's favourite arch-nemesis back in 1992's Batman: The Animated series. Since then, he's returned for various animated endeavours, including Rocksteady's Arkham trilogy.

The leaked audio clips are for announcer voice lines and include clownish quips like "think ya lost that one, bucko," "point for the blue bozos," and "that's who you're going with?" While this could be a convincing sound-alike, Player First Games' prior commitment to getting the original voice actors for Multiversus characters leads me to believe it really is Hamill reprising his role as The Clown Prince of Crime.

Joker Announcer Pack voicelines#MultiVersus September 27, 2022

While Joker hasn't officially been announced as a fighter yet, his future inclusion was leaked all the way back in March alongside a hefty list of other pop culture icons. If the list is correct, we should also be expecting Robin and Poison Ivy to be joining at some point in the future. Personally, I'm more excited about the prospect of Teen Titans' Raven and Neo from The Matrix.

MultiVersus had a bit of a rocky start, but Player First Games has been making some decent strides in tidying it up. As I said in my pre-season review, MultiVersus has a damn good chance of being the best Smashlike on PC, and the constant tweaks—like improvements to hitboxes—give me hope.