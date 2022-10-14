How to get Candy and unlock the Halloween skins in MultiVersus

Now that October is here, it's time to get spooky with the MultiVersus Halloween event. This update adds Stripe, the not-so-friendly gremlin who also happens to be Gizmo's nemesis (opens in new tab), as well as several Halloween-themed items. The seasonal event is live now and runs until November 15, so you've got several weeks to get your hands on all the goodies.

Various Halloween skins have been added, though some of these will need premium currency to unlock. Luckily though, there are some items you can buy with Candy and I'll explain how you can earn that below. Here's how to unlock the MultiVersus Halloween skins and how to earn Candy.

MultiVersus Halloween skins and items

The Candy shop uses Candy for currency—as the name might suggest. Here are the Halloween skins and other items you can buy:

Mummy Reindog: 3,000 Candy

3,000 Candy Calico Cake: 12,000 Candy

12,000 Candy Pumpkin Patch profile icon: 150 Candy

150 Candy Jack-O-Lantern emote sticker: 500 Candy

500 Candy 10 Gold: 500 Candy

You can also use the premium currency, Gleamium, to unlock additional Halloween skins, though you'll need to spend money to get these:

Vampire Tom & Jerry: 800 Gleamium

800 Gleamium Frankenstein Iron Giant: 1,500 Gleamium

1,500 Gleamium Witch Velma: 1,500 Gleamium

1,500 Gleamium Black Lantern Superman: 2,000 Gleamium

2,000 Gleamium Black Lantern Wonder Woman: 2,000 Gleamium

How to get Candy in MultiVersus

You can earn Candy by simply playing MultiVersus during the Halloween event, though you can earn extra Candy if you play with Combat Stripe, Combat Gizmo, or any other Halloween skins. Here's the breakdown.

Singles & Free-For-All:

Candy earned per win: 20 Candy

20 Candy Candy earned per loss: 10 Candy

10 Candy Candy earned per win (with Halloween skin): 40 Candy

40 Candy Candy earned per loss (with Halloween skin): 20 Candy

Teams (Solo & With Friends):