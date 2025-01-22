The Borderlands movie gets 6 'Razzie' nominations including Worst Picture, plus 2 separate nominations just for Jack Black's acting as Claptrap

The annual Golden Raspberry Awards, probably better known as the Razzies, has announced its nominations for the worst in film in 2024, and it's perhaps not a surprise that Joker: Folie à Deux is in the lead with seven nominations. Sony's superhero stinker Madame Web and Francis Ford Coppola's muddled Megalopolis are also being dishonored with a half-dozen noms each.

But also in the mix with a chance to take home the "$4.97 gold spray-painted" statuette is 2024 videogame adaptation Borderlands, which has earned six Razzie nominations—and that includes some special attention for its chatty little robot Claptrap.

Borderlands was a bomb in every sense of the word, getting destroyed by critics and fans alike, and barely recouping enough at the box office to cover its marketing costs, let alone the $115 million reported budget.

Racking up six Razzie nominations feels like salt in the wound, but these Hollywood stars are supposed to have thick skins, right?

Borderlands' Razzie nominations are for the following:

Worst Picture Worst Director (Eli Roth) Worst Actress (Cate Blanchett) Worst Supporting Actor (Kevin Hart) Worst Supporting Actor (Jack Black)

But that's not the end of derision for Jack Black's performance as Claptrap. The 6th Razzie nomination for Borderlands appears in a special category called "Screen Combo," which apparently includes scenes featuring "Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black)."

That seems like a pretty heavily stacked deck, and it means he's nominated for two separate acting Razzies for the same character in the same movie. I haven't seen Borderlands myself, but I found Claptrap pretty grating in the games, so I support these nominations in spirit.

It gets worse: Black is also nominated for Worst Actor for his role in Dear Santa, so he's actually got three acting Razzie noms across just two movies. Harsh.

But there's plenty of hate to spread around. Jerry Seinfeld also received a Worst Acting nom for Unfrosted, Jon Voight was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor in all four movies he somehow made in 2024, and Kraven the Hunter got a sprinkling of abuse for Worst Screenplay and Worst "Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel," though I'm not sure it actually qualifies for any of those things. You can read the rest of the Razzie nominations on the official site.