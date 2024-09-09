The Fallout TV show has won two Emmy Awards

We rather liked Amazon's Fallout TV show and so did the Emmy judges, who nominated it in 13 categories at this year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards—including Outstanding Stunt Performance and Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup.

In the end it only took home two: Outstanding Music Supervision for its first episode, which was called The End just to mess with us, and Outstanding Emerging Media Program for its interactive website, called Fallout: Vault 33, where you can listen to I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire by The Ink Spots and watch a bunch of videos introducing the main characters.

Fallout's not the first videogame adaptation to win at the Emmy Awards. Arcane previously scored several, including Outstanding Animated Program, and The Last of Us picked up a bunch too, including Outstanding Guest Actor for Nick Offerman and Outstanding Guest Actress for Storm Reid.

The big winner so far at this year's Emmys was Shōgun, which racked up 14 awards and set a new record for most Emmy Awards won in a single year. The Bear and Saturday Night Live also took home multiple awards.

The Primetime Emmys are still to come, scheduled for next Sunday, and Fallout has a chance to pick up another statuette there since Walton Goggins is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as The Ghoul.