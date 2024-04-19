Fallout season 2 has been confirmed, so bring on the deathclaws

To the surprise of nobody, the Fallout TV series will be getting a second season. Until yesterday, I had assumed that a second season was guaranteed—especially given the enticing finale of the first season—but actually, it had not: a report in The Wrap published on April 15 revealed that Prime Video had yet to purchase a second season.

Both the Prime Video and Fallout X accounts confirmed the second season today, triggering an onslaught of approving Fallout-themed memes. In an accompanying Variety report, executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy exclaim that "we can't wait to blow up the world all over again," while showrunner duo Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner were even more effusive: "Thank you to Jonah, Kilter, Bethesda and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society’s most serious problems these days — cannibalism, incest, jello cake."

Amazon MGM Studios boss Jennifer Salke chimes in too, admitting that the response has been far more positive than expected. "The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise," she said.

Little wonder it's getting another season: Amazon told Variety that the show is among the top three most-watched shows on Prime Video, with The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power ranking first. I haven't seen it yet myself, but the response has been a lot more positive than I expected. Our Jody wrote that it's " the best Fallout since New Vegas ", and plenty of others agree that it rules.

As for what's actually going to happen in season 2, Wagner said earlier this week that deathclaws didn't appear in season 1 because "we want to save something for season 2". So expect deathclaws, it seems. Also [SPOILERS FOR SEASON 1!] it'll probably be set in Las Vegas / New Vegas if the finale of season 1 is anything to go by.