Mouse-Box is a concept PC in the palm of your hand, literally

Thanks to new processors getting smaller and smaller, we've seen plenty of palm-sized computers. Well, a new computer concept has taken that idea to the extreme.

The Mouse-Box is a concept for a quad-core 1.4GHz PC packed into a mouse. It has two USB 3.0 ports, Micro HDMI, Wifi, and 128GB of storage. Naturally, all the standard things a mouse would have—motion sensor, buttons, etc—are packed in there too.

It's quite a feat, though the Mouse-Box is still just a concept. Still though, it's an interesting idea to think about the things we'll be packing PCs into in the coming months and years.

Thanks, Gizmodo

