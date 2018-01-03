Monster Hunter: World 'aiming' for autumn 2018 PC release

With Monster Hunter: World just weeks away from its console release, Capcom has taken to Twitter to provide a short update on the development of its PC version.

"As for the PC version, we're working hard on it right now and aiming for an autumn 2018 release," said producer Ryozo Tsujimoto in a brief video. This is the first time Capcom has released any details on the PC version, and we're still not exactly sure what to expect even though we have a wishlist.

#MHWorld is currently being optimized for PC and is planned for an Autumn 2018 release! pic.twitter.com/82JUC6iIMCJanuary 3, 2018

For a Monster Hunter fan, that's a little longer than I was hoping to wait—but if the beta was any indication, Monster Hunter: World plays and looks excellent. The console version is due out January 26, and Tusjimoto went on to reiterate that players can expect loads of free content after launch. "We're also planning to bring free updates to Monster Hunter: World after launch on January 26, including new monsters so you've got lots to look forward to," he said.

For fans of the series, that's to be expected. Some of the best parts of older Monster Hunter games were all the wacky post-release content like crossovers with other games.

For now, PC players will have to wait until fall.