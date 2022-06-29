Here's when Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak unlocks in your timezone on PC

Looking for the Sunbreak release time for your region? The latest instalment in Monster Hunter Rise takes us to a whole new area, filled with dangerous creatures to battle and turn into fancy weapons and armor. It's a great ol' time; take a look at our Sunbreak review if you don't believe me. And with the expansion releasing soon, it's not long until you'll get to head to Elgado yourself.

But what time exactly does Sunbreak release? Here I'll run through the expansion's release time for each region, so you can sharpen your weapons and get ready for the hunt.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak release time

The Sunbreak release date is June 30 for some regions, but for other time zones such as the west coast of the US, it'll actually unlock on the evening of June 29. Here's when you can expect to play on Steam:

UK: 5 am BST

5 am BST Europe: 6 am CEST

6 am CEST US East Coast: 12:00 am EDT

12:00 am EDT US West Coast: 9:00 pm PDT (June 29)

The Sunbreak download size is also 22GB according to the patch notes (opens in new tab), so hopefully it won't take too long to download and get hunting.