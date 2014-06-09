Mirror's Edge sequel teased ahead of EA's E3 conference

Last year EA dropped news of a Mirror's Edge sequel then went radio silent for 12 whole months. Teasing tomorrow's E3 conference with a first look at the long-awaited follow-up to 2008's divisive-but-shut-up-it's-actually-good free-running FPS, however, EA has revealed a first image on Twitter of what we can expect to see of Faith's new game. Like, you know, improbably shiny buildings and familiar white sports pants/trousers.

Mirror's Edge (the working title revealed in 2013, which also happens to be the name of the original game, confusingly) is an open-world prequel to the 2008 experimental hit from DICE, which then went on to make an unbroken run of Battlefield sequels until the pleasant surprise of a follow-up from a separate team emerged last June. It's been billed as the origin story of protagonist Faith, who, I think it's fair to say, wasn't a particularly compelling hero the first time around due to the clunky delivery of that game's story. This teaser doesn't promise much beyond a varying scale of a cityscape in the setting, but its confirmed presence at tomorrow's show should be exciting enough to fans who have waited six years for a sequel that expands on that game's influential ideas.