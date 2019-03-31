Minecraft with path tracing almost looks like Minecraft 2

It's Minecraft, but not as we know it. The latest build of popular shader pack Sonic Ether’s Unbelievable Shaders (SEUS) implements path tracing, a rendering method similar to ray tracing, and the results are stunning.

I love the way the light reflects off the floor in the first clip below, and in the second clip you can see sunlight streaming through a window. It looks better in videos than in screenshots—almost like Minecraft 2.0. Make sure you hit fullscreen on the videos for the full effect.

Messing around a bit moreyou can do indirect lighting and stuff now pic.twitter.com/X8q3msBen7March 30, 2019

Naturally, getting visuals this good out of Minecraft requires a powerful set-up. Notglacier, the user that posted the videos on Twitter, said he was getting between 25 and 40 fps from a rig that includes an i9-9900k CPU and a GTX 1070 Ti.

The latest build of SEUS is currently only available to Patreon backers, but I'm sure it won't be long until it makes it into the general release.