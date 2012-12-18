Minecraft: The Story of Mojang release trailer; film out Sunday

Mojang have seen a meteoric rise to fame, supported by a game that's beloved by millions and a community that excels in creative expression. It's quite the story, and, after a successful Kickstarter at the start of 2011, 2 Player Productions are finally about to tell it. On 23rd December they release their documentary Minecraft: The Story of Mojang for direct download and streaming. Here's the trailer:

Talking heads, swelling music, irrelevant panning shots of landscapes... Yup, it's an indie game documentary.

Minecraft: The Story of Mojang follows the company's first year of existence, and visits some of the people who have used the game to create weird and wonderful things.

If you've an Xbox 360 lying around, you can watch a free screening through Xbox Live on the 22nd December at 7pm GMT. A DVD release is also incoming, but no date has been announced for it yet.

Of course, if you want a preview of that same story, you can read our feature on the making of Minecraft here .