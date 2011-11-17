Minecraft Pocket Edition arrives on iPhone. Smaller, lighter, clunkier

Minecraft: Pocket Edition has just been released on iPhone. It'll set you back £4.99 / $6.99. It's been available on Android devices for a while.

Don't get too excited though. This is a scaled down version of Mojang's blocky building/adventuring sim; it doesn't feature item crafting, NPCs or biomes. You can still build stuff with 36 different block though, and even invite a few friends on the same wi-fi network for some co-op creations. As for the controls: it's no mouse and keyboard but it's playable. Mojang are hoping to improve Pocket Edition with incremental updates over time.

Let us know how you get on with Minecraft Pocket Edition in the comments. The first person to create something impressively PC Gamer-related on Minecraft Pocket Edition (Android or iPhone version) and link us to a screenshot wins some form of prize!