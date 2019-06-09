How to watch the Microsoft E3 press conference

Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference will begin at 1:00 pm PDT on Sunday, June 9 (find your time zone here). It will be streaming live on the official Xbox Mixer channel, as well as on Twitch and YouTube.

Microsoft has promised something for fans of “RPGs, first-person shooters, and everything in-between,” for both PC and console players, including unannounced games.

Now that Obsidian is under the Microsoft banner, there’s a good chance we’ll get a closer look at its upcoming space RPG, The Outer Worlds. The war elephant in the room, at least from where I’m standing, is Relic’s Age of Empires 4, which we haven’t seen so much as a cinematic trailer for since its announcement in 2017. Here’s hoping we might be on the verge of our first look.

Photo by Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb. (Image credit: Major Nelson)

At last year’s conference, Microsoft announced the acquisition of several other studios that now live under the Xbox Game Studios banner. These include Ninja Theory (Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice), inXile (Wasteland 3), The Coalition (Gears of War 4 and 5 and the upcoming Gears: Tactics), Undead Labs (State of Decay), and Rare (most recently known on PC for Sea of Thieves). We’ll be hearing about what at least a few of them have been working on. There will also almost undoubtedly be some new info on 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite, the first Halo game to be developed for a simultaneous PC launch since the first one.

It’s hard to say what third parties might make a showing, but with Sony foregoing E3 entirely this year, it could be an opportunity to flaunt some games if they’ve got them. While not an exclusive, Cyberpunk 2077 made a big showing on the Xbox stage last year, and new footage might debut there.

Our shinobi pal Sekiro also came to last year’s party, too, so we may get a tease of whatever From Software has up its sleeves—rumor has it that it's an open world game that George RR Martin worked on.