George R.R. Martin has consulted on a Japanese game

A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin has a lot of irons in the fire. In a blog post marking the conclusion of Game of Thrones, he teased several TV and film projects, as well as revealing that he's consulted on a Japanese videogame.

"As a producer, I’ve got five shows in development at HBO (some having nothing whatsoever to do with the world of Westeros), two at Hulu, one on the History Channel," he wrote. "I’m involved with a number of feature projects, some based upon my own stories and books, some on material created by others. There are these short films I am hoping to make, adaptations of classic stories by one of the most brilliant, quirky, and original writers our genre has ever produced. I’ve consulted on a video game out of Japan."

Martin hasn't revealed any additional details about his game collaboration, but Gematsu reports that it's the rumoured From Software open world game. The rumour came from Spawn Wave back in March and suggested that it could be announced at E3 this year.

Gematsu's report also mentions that it will be announced at Microsoft's E3 conference, that it's been in development for three years, and that it's a collaboration between Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki, with Bandai Namco publishing. The site also notes, however, that it's not been able to verify that information—so take it with a pinch of salt and consider it rumour for now.

It's very tempting to imagine a From Software Song of Ice and Fire game, especially given the dearth of good games inspired by the books and show. There's no information on the setting yet, however, so it will have to remain speculation for now. If you're looking for games to tide you over, here's every Game of Thrones games you can play on PC, as well as the best Game of Thrones mods.