Mad Max trailer features a road, extreme anger

By

MadMax_Die Rolla

Avalanche's new Mad Max game isn't based on the recent film. But if its road isn't furious, it is still pretty angry. Put another way: while we won't be battling to the sound of a chain-mounted BDSM guitarist on a rock-truck, we will still get to see plenty of vehicular violence and explosions. That seems to be what this new trailer is suggesting.

Unsurprisingly, it's a game about cars. Max has his Interceptor stolen at the beginning of the game, and with the help of a character called Chumbucket, must build a new wasteland-crossing death machine.

Interested? Mad Max is due out September 1. You can read Evan's hands-on impressions right here.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
