Behold! The Large Pixel Collider is the most powerful PC we've ever built

What have we done?!

After months of scheming, we're excited and a little scared to reveal the Large Pixel Collider, our irresponsibly powerful gaming PC packed with the best hardware we could get our hands on.

Read more: Donut County review

If you dare to look inside, you'll find two Nvidia Titan X GPUs and an Intel Core-i7 6950X processor alongside a staggering amount of storage, the maximum RAM allowable, a generous power supply, and some gorgeous liquid cooling.

To match that god-tier performance, we picked an iconic, over-the-top theme: the Ark of the Covenant.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Talented PC modders Ron Christianson (Blue Horse Studios) and Lee Harrington (PCJunkieMods), helped us nail this concept with custom details like parallel carrying bars, gilded skin, and the hand-sculpted Heralds of the Mouse and Keyboard who watch over the hardware within. We also made a special modification: the LPC cannot be turned on with mere flesh. Instead, we mounted a redundant key switch to the front face of the build—in order to power it on, a pair of keys have to be turned simultaneously. The LPC takes two souls to lift, and two souls to activate.

Through the end of this year and into next, we'll be celebrating the awakening of our little golden box of power by feeding it the most graphically demanding PC games: The Witcher 3, Arma 3, Star Citizen, and more. You'll also see it making face-melting appearances in our articles, videos, and social media posts. Thanks to Intel for supporting our insane vision for an ultimate gaming rig.

The reveal video above is narrated by Wayne June, the grimdark voice of one of our favorite games of 2016, Darkest Dungeon . Special thanks to Mr. June for being a part of this project.

Components manifest

PROCESSOR Intel Core-i7 6950X

10 cores overclocked to 4.0 GHz

25 MB cache

Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0

Socket LGA 2011‑3

GPU Nvidia Titan X (2)

12GB GDDR5X per GPU

1531 MHz boost clock

DISPLAY Acer XB321HK 32-inch 4K G-SYNC

32 inches

2160p

Nvidia G-SYNC

MOTHERBOARD ASUS ROG Rampage V Edition 10

Metal-reinforced PCIe slots

SupremeFX Hi-Fi USB DAC + SupremeFX Audio

5-zone RGB onboard lighting

RAM 128GB Corsair Dominator Platinum Special Edition DDR4

It is actually impossible to install more RAM

SSD Intel 750 Series PCIe NVMe 1.2TB (2)

Read/write speeds of up to 2200/1200MB/s

4K random IO 440K/290K IOPS

HDD Seagate Barracuda Pro 10TB Helium (4)

The world's largest consumer hard drive

PSU EVGA SuperNova T2 1600W

Titanium efficiency rating

COOLING EKWB water cooling , custom-built

Custom-created "PC Gamer red" dye

CASE Modified CaseLabs Mercury S8