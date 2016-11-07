Behold! The Large Pixel Collider is the most powerful PC we've ever built

What have we done?!
After months of scheming, we're excited and a little scared to reveal the Large Pixel Collider, our irresponsibly powerful gaming PC packed with the best hardware we could get our hands on.
If you dare to look inside, you'll find two Nvidia Titan X GPUs and an Intel Core-i7 6950X processor alongside a staggering amount of storage, the maximum RAM allowable, a generous power supply, and some gorgeous liquid cooling.
To match that god-tier performance, we picked an iconic, over-the-top theme: the Ark of the Covenant.
Talented PC modders Ron Christianson (Blue Horse Studios) and Lee Harrington (PCJunkieMods), helped us nail this concept with custom details like parallel carrying bars, gilded skin, and the hand-sculpted Heralds of the Mouse and Keyboard who watch over the hardware within. We also made a special modification: the LPC cannot be turned on with mere flesh. Instead, we mounted a redundant key switch to the front face of the build—in order to power it on, a pair of keys have to be turned simultaneously. The LPC takes two souls to lift, and two souls to activate.
Through the end of this year and into next, we'll be celebrating the awakening of our little golden box of power by feeding it the most graphically demanding PC games: The Witcher 3, Arma 3, Star Citizen, and more. You'll also see it making face-melting appearances in our articles, videos, and social media posts. Thanks to Intel for supporting our insane vision for an ultimate gaming rig.
The reveal video above is narrated by Wayne June, the grimdark voice of one of our favorite games of 2016, . Special thanks to Mr. June for being a part of this project.
Components manifest
- 10 cores overclocked to 4.0 GHz
- 25 MB cache
- Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0
- Socket LGA 2011‑3
- 12GB GDDR5X per GPU
- 1531 MHz boost clock
- 32 inches
- 2160p
- Nvidia G-SYNC
- Metal-reinforced PCIe slots
- SupremeFX Hi-Fi USB DAC + SupremeFX Audio
- 5-zone RGB onboard lighting
- It is actually impossible to install more RAM
- Read/write speeds of up to 2200/1200MB/s
- 4K random IO 440K/290K IOPS
- The world's largest consumer hard drive
- Titanium efficiency rating
- Custom-created "PC Gamer red" dye
- All-aluminum construction
- Integrated radiator mounting