The Gollum collector's edition really is called the 'Precious Edition'

Developer Daedalic Entertainment and publisher NACON have revealed the system requirements and collector's edition bonuses for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. I was ready to make fun of the fact they're calling the version that costs $US10 more expensive the "Precious Edition", and then I saw that it includes a Sindarin VO pack (opens in new tab) that replaces the speech of elven NPCs with authentic Sindarin, the Elf-Tongue devised by J. R. R Tolkien as part of the linguistic game that underlies his work, and actually I would quite like that.

Here's the rest of what you get in the Precious Edition, along with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum itself, and six emotes if you preorder either this or the standard non-precious edition for plebs.

Exclusive Concept Art: Over 100 original sketches and development secrets

Lore Compendium: Learn more about the untold history of Middle-earth

Original Soundtrack: Epic orchestral 17-track album

Sindarin VO Expansion: Additional voice-acting in the Elvish tongue of Sindarin, done by professionals and made for Middle-earth die-hard fans who want to immerse themselves even more while exploring the world of Tolkien

They've certainly got my number, but then I'm one of the 37% of people who watched The Rings of Power all the way to the end (opens in new tab). Even I'm not sure how big the audience for a game about Middle-earth's least eligible bachelor is, however. Are people really lining up for a game about a slimy, fish-eating weirdo? And how many of those people have a 3080 and 32GB of RAM? Because that's what you'll need to see Gollum's pale, toast-rack chest at 1440p with ray tracing.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel i7-4770 AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1080/RTX 2060

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45 GB available space

Additional Notes: at Medium preset and 1080p, Ray Tracing off

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel i3-6100 AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 3080 (with DLSS Quality)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 45 GB available space

Additional Notes: at High preset and 1440p, Ray Tracing on

Ted Litchfield saw a demo of Gollum last year that left him unenthusiastic about its stealth, though he was a little more excited by an environmental puzzle section set in Mirkwood. "It's the sort of open-ended platforming puzzle I really enjoyed in Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time," he wrote, "with the player being left to chart a path through a cavernous fantasy obstacle course. Gollum has to climb to the heights of the massive chamber, jumping from handholds on a moving orrery high above the floor. This part of the Gollum demo stirs something in me, strikes me as a game I might actually want to play."

Gollum's creators recently announced via Twitter (opens in new tab) that it has finished development, or "gone gold" in industry terminology. When it comes out on May 25 it'll be available for PC on Steam (opens in new tab) and the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab).