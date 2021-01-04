Logitech's G903 Lightspeed is a splendid wireless mouse and is on sale for $100

Back in 2017, we crowned Logitech's G903 Lightspeed our "Mouse of the Year," because at the time it was not just one of the best gaming mice, it was the best gaming mouse you could buy, as far as we were concerned. And today? It still holds up, and is available for $99.99 at Amazon right now.

That's $50 below its list price. According to tracking site CamelCamelCamel, it dips down to that price every few weeks, so it's all about timing if you want to adopt this mouse. And there are several reasons why, including the fact that this is a wireless rodent with a long battery life.

Wireless freedom Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $50)

The G903 Lightspeed is a high-end wireless gaming mouse brimming with features, including removable side buttons to configure it for either left or right handed usage.

Logitech rates the battery life at 140 hours or more. This comes by way of a rechargeable battery. It's also compatible with Logitech's Powerplay system, which means you can use it with the company's Powerplay mat for continuous wireless charging.

The G903 Lightspeed feels great in the hand and sports Logitech's awesome Hero 25K sensor, with a max 25,600 DPI and improved tracking over the previous version. It also has 11 programmable buttons.

This mouse is built for both left and right handed users. The shape is ambidextrous, but just as importantly, there are removable buttons on both sides of the mouse, so you can configure it either way. Toss in a dual-mode hyper-fast scroll wheel and RGB lighting, and you have a gaming mouse that ticks all the right boxes.