Logitech's excellent MX Master 3 mouse is on sale for $80

Logitech sells some of the best wireless mice around, and the company's flagship option is the MX Master series. They aren't your usual gaming mice, but they're still excellent options for everything from gaming to working on spreadsheets. The latest MX Master 3 almost never goes on sale, but thanks to a coupon code from Staples, you can get one for $20 under the usual price.

The MX Master 3 is an ergonomic right-handed mouse (sorry, lefties), with two modes of operation. It can function as a standard Bluetooth mouse, ideal for laptops and tablets, or you can use the included 2.4GHz wireless adapter for a lower-latency connection with PCs (the same technology most wireless gaming mice use). The mouse can store up to three connections without re-pairing, and the internal battery is charged through a USB Type-C connector.

The main downside to this mouse compared to most gaming mice is the sensitivity. The MX Master 3 only has a 4,000 DPI sensor for detecting movement, while alternatives like the Logitech G Pro Wireless or Razer Basilisk X have 16,000 DPI sensors. Most people probably won't tell a difference, but if you're regularly playing competitive games, a purpose-built gaming mouse would be a better purchase.

The MX Master 3 has some other features going for it, too. Logitech's desktop software, available for Windows and macOS, allows you to customize the mouse's (admittedly few) buttons. You can also use the mouse with multiple PCs at once, even when dragging files across devices.