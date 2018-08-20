Life is Strange 2 stars two brothers on a journey to Mexico, and a mysterious new power

After a few weeks of teasing, today Life is Strange developer Dontnod released a proper reveal trailer for the long-awaited follow-up Life is Strange 2. The trailer (above) focuses on protagonists Sean and Daniel Diaz, 16- and 9-year-old brothers respectively, who head to Mexico after fleeing their home in Seattle.

"The game will this time focus on brotherhood alongside the need to guide and educate your younger brother whilst simultaneously coming of age yourself," Dontnod said in a blog post. "As with previous games in the series, Life is Strange 2 will tackle a host of issues that all of us can identify with and that will cause moral dilemmas and require much soul searching. These themes come together most powerfully in the way Daniel will develop depending on the lessons you teach him and the role model you decide to be."

Life is Strange 2 will feature "an entirely new cast of characters," "numerous new settings," and "a new original soundtrack" by French composer Jonathan Morali, who scored the original game. Dontnod also mentioned "a sudden and mysterious supernatural power" connected to the incident that drove the Diaz brothers from their home. You can get another glimpse at the incident in the teaser trailer released earlier this month:

Life is Strange 2 will be released in five episodes. The first episode will be out on September 27. In the meantime, you can play The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, a short free teaser which adds context to the latest trailer.