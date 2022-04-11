How to unlock and use Scavenger Tools in Lego Star Wars

The Scavenger ability is one of the best skills in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as it allows you to uncover even more secrets and collectibles. You can also use it to craft tools and solve puzzles, but it's not available for every character and you'll need to complete the Scavenger tutorial before it becomes available in free play. With that in mind, let's take a look at how to unlock the Scavenger ability and how to use it.

How to unlock the Scavenger ability

To get the Scavenger ability, you'll need to complete Scavenger tutorials in either Return of the Jedi or The Force Awakens. The Force Awakens is available right away, so if you want to unlock it sooner rather than later, you'll want to start there.

You can unlock it during the Scraps for Scraps story mission when Rey and BB-8 are tasked with collecting 20 bits of scrap. After that, you can craft Scavenger Tools at workbenches and will get a tutorial on the Glider, Net Launcher and Breaker Blaster.

There are three Scavenger Tools you can craft and use at workbenches:

Glider

Net Launcher

Breaker Blaster

The Glider, as the name suggests, lets you fly over gaps that are too big to jump across. The Net Launcher lets you shoot a net over X-shaped structures on walls, allowing you to climb them. Finally, the Breaker Blaster can destroy breakable walls that have glowing blue cracks.

When using a Scavenger character, hold E to bring up the Class Abilities menu to choose from one of the three tools. Using these tools will let you access hard-to-reach and previously inaccessible areas that house Minikits, datacards and more.

Which characters can use the Scavenger ability?

Only specific characters can use Scavenger abilities, so make sure to include one of them in your party if you want to 100% each area.

Rey

Tuscan Raider

Jawa

Chief Chirpa

Kuiil

Logray

Teebo

Teedo

Wicket

Once selected, you'll be able to use all three tools in free play.