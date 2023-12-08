How to get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite

Locating some Flexwood in Lego Fortnite is a necessary midgame step if you want to craft a Rare Pickaxe and keep climbing the resource ladder to improve your village. Unlike Fertilizer or Shells , you won't need to find Flexwood until you've upgraded your workbench to at least Rare level, but it's one of the more confusing resources to locate.

If you haven't tried Fortnite's new Lego-based mode yet, it's way bigger than we expected . In fact, it's essentially an individual survival game in its own right, with resource chains and different biomes to explore. Either way, here's where to find Flexwood in Lego Fortnite and harvest it for yourself.

Lego Fortnite Flexwood location

Image 1 of 3 You can get Flexwood from the tall cacti in the desert biome (Image credit: Epic Games) You'll need to upgrade your crafting bench to Rare level to get the necessary axe (Image credit: Epic Games) The Rare Axe requires Knotroot Rods and Cut Amber to craft (Image credit: Epic Games)

You can find Flexwood in the desert biome of Lego Fortnite. This area is pretty easy to find, since it borders the grasslands, and looks like… well, a big desert. Flexwood comes from the tall standing cacti plants that you can spot all over. It's a bit confusing admittedly, considering cacti aren't usually made from wood, but I guess anything goes in Fortnite.

The bad news is that you need to craft a Rare Axe if you want to chop these down, which requires you to upgrade your workbench twice, up to Rare level. You should have already done that, though, if you're here looking for Flexwood, since the Rare Pickaxe is the first craftable item that actually requires the material.

In order to make the Rare Axe, you're going to need:

You will have already made some of these to upgrade the workbench to Rare. Essentially, you can gather Knotwood with the Uncommon Axe in caves, and then turn it into Knotwood Rods at the Lumber Mill. Five Cut Amber: This one is a bit tricker to find. You'll have to mine Rough Amber from rocky outcrops in the desert biome with the Uncommon Pickaxe. This will unlock a Gem Cutter you can build with Marble Slabs, Sand Claws, and Sand Shells, which will turn this Rough Amber into Cut Amber.

Now you've got the materials, you can craft the Rare Axe and hack down those cacti for Flexwood.