How to get Fertilizer in Lego Fortnite

Finding Fertilizer in Lego Fortnite is a key step in building your own little farm to grow food. The new block-based survival game mode for Fortnite turned out to be way bigger than we thought —in many ways, it's a fully-fledged survival game in its own right. And as survival game enthusiasts will tell you, one of the biggest challenges is creating a steady food supply.

Farms are a great way to do this, but you need a special resource if you want your crops to grow big and healthy, namely: animal crap. Fertilizer is a key resource in just about every survival game that lets you make a farm, and Lego Fortnite is no exception. So, here's where to find Fertilizer in Fortnite's new lego-based survival mode.

Lego Fortnite Fertilizer location

Image 1 of 2 You'll find Fertilizer on the ground near to animals (Image credit: Epic Games) You can encourage them to make more by dropping food near to them (Image credit: Epic Games)

As most survival game aficionados know, Fertilizer comes from animals, because where there are animals, there's also plenty of poop. Just like real-world Fertilizer, animal crap is the best thing to help your plants grow up healthy and strong. So, in Lego Fortnite, you should search for Fertilizer on the ground in areas filled with chickens and cows. It's pretty easy to recognise—since it clearly resembles crap—and it'll say what it is when you get close enough to pick it up.

Of course, your ability to get Fertilizer is somewhat determined by whether or not an animal defecates near to you, but chances are you can find some that it prepared earlier. One good method for getting Fertilizer early on is feeding animals Pumpkins, Raspberries, and Corn by simply dropping these items on the ground near them. What goes in must come out, after all.

According to some sources, punching animals can also help encourage them to shit themselves—an understandable reaction, really—but this seems inconsistent and will scare the animal away, so I wouldn't recommend trying it on every chicken, sheep, and cow you find.

Luckily, locating Fertilizer is only an early game problem, since once you start keeping animals it'll be easy to grab it right from their pens.