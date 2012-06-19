LEGO Batman 2 launch trailer features Justice League, one-liners, adorable crime

[VAMS id="NS1l42zZ4ixsu"]

"I wonder if that's Captain Cold , or if Robin just roundhouse kicked a regular Eskimo" I thought aloud while watching the LEGO Batman 2 launch trailer. I'm pretty sure it's the former, but with Traveller's Tales everything-and-the-kitchen-sink attitude I wouldn't be surprised. The trailer shows off a number of the DC universe characters that'll be available in the new game, including Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, Cyborg, The Flash, and Superman. It also does a good job of putting to rest any fears that adding voiced characters would rob the LEGO series of its charm: there's at least one genuinely funny line in there.

LEGO Batman 2 is out today in the USA and on Friday in Europe.