Legendary Gary is an odd RPG from the programmer of What Remains of Edith Finch

Evan Rogers is best known for his programming work on What Remains of Edith Finch and, off PC, The Last of Us. He's now working on a new solo project: Legendary Gary, an RPG about a man playing an RPG.

"Gary is a mess, and he's trying to be a better person," Rogers explains on Steam. "Help him tackle his not very fantastic life, and also help him play a fantasy game in his free time. But as he discovers, the fantasy is more than it seems."

Legendary Gary has two distinct sides. At night, you (as Gary) play Legend of the Spear, a fantasy adventure where combat takes places on hexagonal grids. It's technically turn-based, but actions happen simultaneously once you finalize your turn.

"There are no dice rolls, no time pressure, and with each choice you can watch how the turn will resolve before you commit," Rogers says. "The battles in Legendary Gary are designed to be a stress-free exercise in problem solving."

During the day, you assume the role of Gary's subconscious and help him make decisions regarding his friends and family. It looks like a trippy mix of adventure games and visual novels, which, if you squint your eyes enough, is arguably in line with the compelling mystery of What Remains of Edith Finch.

While Legendary Gary is Roger's passion project, it was scored by musician xXsickXx. The hand-drawn art and everything else is all Roger, though.

Legendary Gary is slated to release in early 2018.

