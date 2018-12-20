Last-minute gifts for PC gamers under $50

Our holiday gift guide is full of great ideas for PC gamers, but we know how holiday shopping can go: sometimes you wait until the last minute and you need a short list of quick ideas that won't break the budget. If you forgot to get someone a gift or are just now starting your frantic shopping, don't worry, we have your back.
We've put together a list of some great keyboards, mice, accessories, and other sub-$50 products that make great gifts. All of these are available from Amazon, so the two-day shipping option gives you a few days to wrap them up.
Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse | $39.99 ($30.00 off)
The DeathAdder Elite is one of Razer's most popular gaming mice, and our pick for the best gaming mouse. It has customizable RGB lighting, a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, and mechanical switches. Buy at Amazon
CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard | $46.99 ($3.00 off)
This keyboard is a good option for under $50, for those who can do without mechanical keys. It's membrane, but it still has customizable three-zone RGB lighting and six programmable macro keys. Buy at Amazon
Logitech G502 Mouse | $49.89 ($35.10 off)
Logitech's G502 gaming mouse has customizable RGB lighting, adjustable weight/balance, 11 programmable buttons, and an ergonomic design. Great for anyone who likes a bigger, heavier mouse. Buy at Amazon
Destiny Ghost Vinyl | $9.99
This 8-inch vinyl figure is a replica of the helpful Ghost from Destiny 2. Other variations are also available, including Lambda, Last City, and Sundance. Buy at Amazon
Logitech G305 Wireless Mouse | $49.99 ($10 off)
If wireless connectivity is a must-have, the Logitech G305 pairs Logitech's high-end hero sensor with a compact, easily portable body. It can last 250 hours on a single AA battery. Great for travel. Buy at Amazon
HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset | $49.99
The HyperX Cloud Stinger is one of the best sub-$50 headsets around, with 50mm directional drivers, a swivel-to-mute microphone, and compatibility with both PC and consoles. Buy at Amazon
Overwatch Reinhardt Funko | $14.75 ($1.24 off)
This is a 6-inch replica of Reinhardt, one of the main tank heroes in Overwatch. He will be your shield—albeit a tiny one. One of the least offensive Funko Pop designs. Buy at Amazon
Patriot 128GB Supersonic Rage 2 Flash Drive | $31.99
Patriot's super-fast USB 3.0 flash drive is great for when your friend/relative inevitably has to re-install Windows. Buy at Amazon
CORSAIR MM800 RGB Mouse Pad | $39.99 ($20.00 off)
This mousepad has 15-zone customizable RGB lighting and a USB pass-through port for your mouse. Buy at Amazon
ARCTIC Mini USB Fan | $8.75
Artic's tiny fan plugs into any USB port, and can provide a bit of breeze during long gaming sessions. Buy at Amazon
PC Gamer magazine subscription | $24
At the risk of assuming someone in your life doesn't already have a subscription to PC Gamer, we humbly suggest that a magazine subscription is a very fun gift. An entire issue shows up at their house every month! It's really more like 13 gifts, not just one. Amazing!
Steam Gift Card - $50 | $50
If you're not sure what the PC gamer in your life actually wants, a Steam gift card is always a safe bet. Buy at Amazon
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.