Ladies speedrun for charity in Flame Fatales, kicking off August 15th

The year's next Games Done Quick speedrunning event starts tomorrow, August 15th: Flame Fatales is GDQ's annual all-women charity event, where a team of select speedrunners go as fast as they can in their choice titles for charity donations. This year's Flame Fatales event benefits The Malala Fund, which works for a world where all girls can get a secondary education.

Flame Fatales 2021 begins August 15th at 5:30 p.m. UTC and continues until the 21st at 3 a.m. UTC. GDQ's website will automatically convert the times into local if you check out the full schedule at their website.

Of immediate, interesting note on the schedule for this coming week is a run of Celeste and a later run of Legend of Mana tomorrow, Immortals Fenyx Rising on Monday, Super Meat Boy on Tuesday, and Silent Hill 2 on Wednesday. A sprawling, hours-long run of Sonic games goes off on Thursday at about 7 p.m. UTC and runs until nearly 9 p.m. UTC. That's followed by a run of Axiom Verge, which is neat since the sequel just came out.

There's plenty more, but that's some highlights that stuck out to me. You can follow Frame Fatales and Games Done Quick on Twitter for more info. There's also gamesdonequick.com/framefatales if you prefer.