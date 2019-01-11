Klaus is a platformer about an existential crisis at the office

Klaus is a puzzle-platformer about an office worker who wakes up in a strange basement with no idea who he is, how he got there, or why the word "Klaus" is tattooed on his arm. Despite that, he's determined to be the hero—but he needs a little help. It was originally released for the PlayStation 4 in 2016, and on January 24 it will finally make its way to PC.

Klaus will feature more than 100 multi-part rooms spread across 34 levels in six worlds. Players will control two unique characters, each with their own skills that will have to be used cooperatively in places. Hidden "collectible" levels scattered through the game are said to "add more depth to an already emotional story," and for those who prefer running and jumping for its own sake—which is fine!—a speedrunning mode will unlock after the main story is complete.

I've been playing a pre-release version of Klaus on PC, and I'm not very deep into it but so far I really like what I see. Character movements are responsive and sharp, levels are creatively devious, the music is great, and it's intriguingly self-aware: The guy on the screen knows that things aren't right, and seems to be aware of my presence as well. There's a real story being told here, and I'm eager to learn more about it.

The PC edition of Klaus uses the mouse in place of the touchpad on the PS4 controller and that's a little janky at times, but otherwise the game seems to be in very fine shape. It will go for $15 on Steam—it's currently listed there but not yet available for purchase—and if you happen to own a PS4 there's a demo available on the PlayStation Store. There's also a website to dig into at klausgame.com.