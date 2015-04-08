Killing Floor 2 boss fight video: We tackle KF2's new boss

Killing Floor 2 is going into Early Access soon. We played a bunch of it last week with Tripwire, including a feeble attempt at KF2's hardest difficulty, Hell on Earth. What we couldn't show you then that we can share today was our finale against Hans Volter, the toxic gas-slinging Nazi scientist who will be the first of KF2's three planned bosses. Tripwire calls Hans "A 100-year-old Nazi scientist gone very wrong and very evil."