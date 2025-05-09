We just got our first look at one of Elden Ring: Nightreign's new bosses, Libra Creature of Night

FromSoftware finally showed off what one of the new Elden Ring: Nightreign Night Bosses is going to look like in the heat of battle, and it looks every bit as chaotic as the frenzied flame and painful as the golden order.

"Behold, the first live gameplay for Libra, Creature of Night," Bandai Namco US says with a video from PAX East. The clip shows three players taking on Libra after what looks like a couple of days; just look at the size of the players' health bars.

BEHOLD! The first live gameplay for Libra: Creature of Night!Catch ELDEN RING #NIGHTREIGN at @PAX East pic.twitter.com/D895VWzcDrMay 8, 2025

Nightreign's runthroughs are purposefully pretty short. At the start, you pick one of eight final bosses to battle, but before you take them on, you need to survive two "days" in Nightreign. This will let you level up your attributes, collect loot, and just practice fighting as a team of three.

You start out on the outskirts of a different version of Limgrave and work your way to the centre, fighting bosses and grunts along the way. Once you get to the centre, or if you get to the centre, I should say, there'll be a random boss waiting to fight you. Only after you defeat them can you go on to the next day.

But Libra isn't a final boss, it's just an end-of-day foe. I say just as if it doesn't look absolutely terrifying and won't be decently hard to take down. Libra combines incantations that are similar to the frenzied flame and the golden order with swift melee attacks. It can conjure an orb that'll shoot beams of light out of it and a glyph that'll emit rapid light projectiles. It also uses large area of effect fire spells that inflict madness.

You don't really get a good look at it in this video, but if you manage to dodge a melee attack from Libra, then it'll open the boss up to a counterattack, so you'd better practice your rolling. The video just looks tiringly chaotic, flames are raining from the sky, people are yelling, all the players keep nearly getting one shot, and this boss is taking an offensively small amount of damage after each hit. I'm sure Libra is going to be one of my favourites.

These are some of the other bosses that we know will make an appearance in Nightreign:

The Centipede Demon from Dark Souls.

The Demi-Human Queen and Demi-Human Swordmaster from Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree .

and . Morgott from Elden Ring.

Tricephalos: a three-headed wolf.

Draconic Tree Sentinel from Elden Ring.

Flying Dragon Agheel from Elden Ring.

Wormface from Elden Ring.

Fire Monk from Elden Ring.

Flaming Chariots from Elden Ring.

Golden Hippopotamus from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Godskin Apostle and Noble from Elden Ring

The Nameless King from Dark Souls 3.

But there should be tons of other bosses either making an appearance at the end of the day or just randomly throughout runthroughs. When I played in the closed network test, I encountered the Godskin Noble as soon as I landed, and Morgott randomly appeared so many times I felt like he had become a part of our crew.

I must admit, though, while the Demi-Human Queen and Demi-Human Swordmaster were irritating enough to fight against with three strangers, Libra looks like it'll start a lot of arguments and probably lead to plenty of rage quits.