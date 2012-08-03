Just Cause 2 Multiplayer Mod unleashes 1000+ player madness on unsuspecting island

We've mentioned the Just Cause 2 multiplayer mod before, but what happened when 600 players flooded onto its server to raise merry hell? Chaos, that's what. Chaos with vehicles, massive explosions, and a very jaunty soundtrack - as seen in this video shot during a beta test back in July that didn't even come close to maxing out the test server the mod was running on. In its most recent test, it peaked at over 1300 players, which officially counts as "a lot". Still, it's impressive stuff, we're sure you'll agree.

The action continues in this video, which was posted a bit longer ago, but is still entertaining.

Truly, Panau is this summer's top secret holiday destination. Better even than Scunthorpe. Unfortunately there's no beta test taking place this weekend, but keep an eye on the site or Twitter feed for announcements, and head to the project homepage to get ready for the next one.