Jump into portable PC gaming with the Acer Aspire E 15, now $499

Ready to make the jump into PC gaming but don't want to break the bank? We've got a great starter machine or a perfect portable option for those who aren't keen on spending an entire paycheck or more.

Amazon's Acer Aspire E 15 is just $499, down from $599. That's $100 off and a 17% discount, plus it's the cheapest this particular model has ever been on sale for.

This budget laptop has decent specs, portability, and performance for the price, and now that it's on sale, that goes double. It features an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card, an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and an IPS panel display with 256GB of storage from an SSD drive to boot.

We praised the Aspire E 15 as a "fantastic laptop for everyday use" and awarded it a rating of 80 thanks to its "discrete mobile graphics that don't break the bank."

"It won’t give you the best experience playing 2018 games like Black Ops 4, but it certainly does a well enough job when you’re on a tight budget," we concluded. The same still holds true now.

