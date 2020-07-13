JBL's Quantum 300 gaming headset is just $60 right now

JBL is best known for its traditional audio products, like speakers and headphones, but the company also produces some gaming headsets. The JBL Quantum 300 is a pair of wired headphones that convert into a headset with a detachable microphone, and now you can get it for just $59.95—a savings of $20 over the usual price.

The Quantum 300 uses 50mm dynamic drivers, with a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. As previously mentioned, there's an adjustable boom microphone that can be detached, so you can use the headset as regular headphones too. On top of all that, the Quantum 300 is compatible with Windows' built-in surround sound system (Windows Sonic).

The main downside to this headset is that it's not wireless—it connects to PCs, game consoles, and other devices over USB or a 3.5mm stereo jack. Granted, there aren't many headsets in this price range that are wireless and offer great audio, but it is a factor worth considering. On the bright side, the included cables are braided for better durability.

