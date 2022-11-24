It's a great time to buy PC Gamer's favorite gaming chair on offer this Black Friday

We love a Secretlab goodie here at PC Gamer—the brand regularly dominates our curation of the best gaming chairs (opens in new tab), and it's got some pretty solid desks to boot. Being the best in the business comes with a price tag to match though, which is why Black Friday is the best time to scoop up some great Secretlab deals while things are a bit cheaper.

It can be tough to know which chair is the best for your tush or which desk is most suitable for your setup, and Secretlab is stuffed with products of all different shapes, sizes, and themes for you to choose from. Just be wary that while the site is boasting some huge discounts, they're mostly on some pretty egregious combinations. The more popular or standardised choices will net you a smaller discount, but we still recommend you snap up these Black Friday Secretlab deals while you can.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) right here.

I've gone ahead and plucked some of the best combinations you can get your hands on, both in terms of style and savings. They're all chairs I would happily sit down in for hours and in fact, one of them I do! The same goes for their desks, too. They're all fantastic investments and while I've selected particular fabrics or styles, you're free to customise them to your own financial or stylistic needs. Just note that your discount may change depending on the options you pick.

Best Black Friday Secretlab gaming chair deals

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 | Regular | Softweave Plus | Black | $609 $504 at Secretlab (save $105) (opens in new tab)

Our all-time favourite gaming chair, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 (opens in new tab) is unrivalled in its comfort, support and appearance. Three size options mean there should be a Titan Evo to suit everyone, and the magnetic cushion and covers are a lovely touch. If you're wanting the best of the best, look no further than this chair. This discount is for the regular-sized chair in our favoured SoftWeave Plus fabric—the leatherette chair will reduce the discount a bit, as will sizing up to the XL. You can get a maximum of $240 off if you opt for the XL Worlds 2021 leatherette, but it's not exactly a style to everyone's taste.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega 2020 | Small to Medium | Prime 2.0 PU Leather | K/DA All Out | $569 $459 at Secretlab (save $110) (opens in new tab)

My personal chair from the Secretlab Omega 2020 series. I ditched my ratty old office chair for it last year and it's been the best investment I've made for my setup. It also finally let me get rid of my coccyx cushion, which is a bonus. I love the iridescent accents on this chair and the leather is incredibly comfy and durable. It doesn't have the same built-in lumbar support as the Titan Evo 2022 but it comes with a soft velour lumbar cushion and head pillow that are amazing. The recline is also wickedly good, allowing me to be practically horizontal while watching a movie or taking a cheeky lunchtime nap. If K/DA or League of Legends isn't your thing, the bad news is that all of Secretlab's classic styles are out of stock right now. If you're into your themed chairs, there are options from Overwatch, Game of Thrones, Batman and even some esport teams. They're all cheaper than my chair too which means an even bigger discount. Nice!

(opens in new tab) NeueChair| 29kg weight capacity | Silver polished ADC12 aluminium | $799 $609 at Secretlab (save $190) (opens in new tab)

Are you looking for something a little more professional? Secretlab's also a dab hand at office chairs thanks to its NeueChair series. Its design is incredibly unassuming, but beneath a bland exterior lies a ridiculous sturdy and well-made seating experience. It's easy to assemble with every aspect of the seat being adjustable. This discount is for the slightly flashier chrome/silver, with its more sleek obsidian sibling requiring an extra $100. It's one of the best office chairs around though, effortlessly combining Secretlab's excellent function with a more toned-down form.

Best Black Friday Secretlab desk deals

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk| 59-inch length | Stealth Magpad Desk Mat | $729 $588 at Secretlab (save $141) (opens in new tab)

As if Secretlab wasn't already ace at making chairs, turns out it also churns out some of the best desks in the business. The Magnus is a wonderfully sleek and stylish metal desk, boasting a magnetic cable management system that'll have even the messiest PC gamers looking well put together. It comes with a full-length cable management tray that lets you discretely store away all those wires, with the option to purchase some lovely magnetic cable ties that help keep everything in place. It's a brilliantly sturdy desk and at a length that's big enough for your setup but small enough to tuck into most spaces. It's a gorgeously minimalistic, premium desk and well worth the money if you're looking for something durable while you game, work or study. Thanks to the Black Friday deal you can also get a Magpad desk mat for much cheaper than usual. It's a lovely plush leatherette mat that uses that clever magnetism to anchor itself in place. I've included the standard black one as part of this deal, but you can go without for a cheaper checkout or splurge a bit extra on a special themed mat.