Isometric stealth-RPG Seven: Enhanced Edition is free on the Humble Store

Seven: The Days Long Gone is a "stealthy isometric RPG set on a prison island" that we liked an awful lot when it was released in late 2017. Despite some rough edges, we called it "an impressive game, even for a standout year that’s been full of them" in our 81/100 review. "It’s like a missing link between immersive sims like Deus Ex and RPGs like Ultima 7 or Divinity: Original Sin 2—weird and liberating and driven by players' whims."

For the next two days, it's also free on the Humble Store. Seven: Enhanced Edition, as it's now known, is an updated version of The Days Long Gone that includes the Drowned Past expansion, with an all-new storyline featuring a faction called the Enclave that's discovered the mythological sunken vessel and is now exploring it in hopes of discovering lost riches. (That probably makes more sense if you're familiar with the narrative of the original game.) It adds new locations, characters, weapons, skills, and an entirely new questline with roughly seven hours of additional gameplay.

To claim it, you'll need to pop over to humblebundle.com and click the big green "get the game" button. Sign up for the Humble Bundle newsletter—that's the catch, and the odds are good that you're already signed up anyway because you have to do it for pretty much all Humble giveaways—and then make your claim.

Somewhat unusually, this freebie is delivered on GOG rather than Steam, although the process is pretty much identical. Once you've got your key, you have until June 9, 2021 to redeem it.

And that's all there is to it. For even more free games, be sure to keep your eyes on our running lists of all the free games you can grab right now, and the best free games (including free-to-play) of 2020.