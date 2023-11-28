In 2 days, the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted will reveal the 25 most anticipated upcoming PC games

In just two days, PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted will reveal the 25 most exciting upcoming games on PC. We'll have new trailers, interviews, and other announcements throughout the show when it goes live on Thursday, November 30 at 10 am PST (1 pm EST, 6 pm GMT, 7 pm CET).

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted will work differently than our annual summer showcase in June: It will be a ranked countdown of 25 of the most anticipated PC games voted on by over 70 expert panelists in the games industry who are known as The Council. You'll hear more about games like Homeworld 3, Path of Exile 2, Unforetold: Witchstone, and Everywhere.

The Council features industry luminaries from around the world, including:

Sid Meier (Civilization series)

Tim Schafer (Studio Head, Double Fine Productions)

Brenda Romero (Studio Director, Romero Games)

Mariina Hallikainen (CEO, Colossal Order)

Steven Spohn (Director of AbleGamers)

Jennail Carter (Professional Esports player, Red Bull/Cloud9)

Dean Hall (CEO at RocketWerkz)

Brian Fargo (Studio Head at Inxile Entertainment, Wasteland 3)

Brianna Lei (Indie developer, Butterfly Soup)

Jessica Klyne (Executive Producer, Blackbird Interactive)

Dave Oshry (CEO, New Blood Interactive)

Tanya X. Short (Captain of Kitfox Games)

Chris Bourassa (Creative/Art Director, Darkest Dungeon I&II)

Also joining The Council are prominent content creators including Day[9], DansGaming, Missmikkaa, Esfand, and Harrie Silver, along with PC Gamer's global team of 28 editors. We'll continue to invite more voices from across the gaming industry into The Council as the Most Wanted list updates throughout 2024.

Outside the Most Wanted list, the show will have announcements and details on several other wishlist-worthy games.

PC Gaming Show regular Frankie Ward will reveal the Most Wanted list and other announcements live on twitch.tv/pcgamer, youtube.com/pcgamer, Steam, and Bilibili on Thursday.

The event is being presented in partnership with Intel, and is made possible by support from these other studios and gaming companies: Alienware, PC Game Pass, Gearbox Publishing, Private Division, Grinding Gear Games, League of Geeks, Spearhead Games, Butterscotch Shenanigans, Behaviour Interactive, MY.GAMES, PQube, Remote Control, Critical Reflex, Thunderful, Kepler Interactive, Freedom Games, Gameforge, Nacon, and Old Skull Games.