Impact Winter release date set for early next year

Since we first learned of stylish post-apocalyptic survival 'em up Impact Winter back in May last year, information has been thin on the ground. Today it breaks its radio silence with news of a vague release window, a publishing deal between developer Mojo Bones and Bandai Namco, and new trailer which teases its neat visuals and sombre narrative.

Filling the snow boots of Jacob Solomon, your job in Impact Winter is to lead a makeshift team of survivors in the wake of an asteroid collision. Constant snowfall makes this task all the more challenging however a mysterious radio transmission offers hope by promising help is en route in 30 days. From there your job is simple: "keep your companions alive until rescue."

As is explained above, braving the aftermath of the disaster involves setting out against the elements, scavenging for supplies, and relying on your drone-like robotic pal Ako-Light for company. 30 days sounds doable, but after 12 months in this desolate world, protagonist Solomon sounds understandably weary.

"When Mojo Bones introduced Impact Winter to us, we understood early on that this alternative survival experience, with its distinctive artistic direction will be a unique adventure for players," says Bandai Namco's Hervé Hoerdt of the new publishing partnership.

Mojo Bones' Stuart Ryall adds: "As gamers, we formed Mojo Bones in 2011 with the intention of using our newfound creative freedom to explore and design unique ideas and concepts. Impact Winter represents the most ambitious step along our journey so far; taking inspiration from our favourite games, movies, music and literature in an attempt to build on those influences and create a one-of-a-kind survival adventure."

Impact Winter is due at some stage in "early 2017".