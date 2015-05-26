Survive 30 days in a devastated world in Impact Winter

The developers of Impact Winter have posted a new video digging into the current state of the game, a post-apocalyptic survival adventure that takes place in a world shrouded in endless winter after a devastating asteroid impact. As Jacob Solomon, players will take charge of a small group of survivors hiding out in an abandoned church. The game begins with the reception of a mysterious radio signal, promising help in 30 days. After that, the job is simple: just stay alive.

The game is played from an isometric perspective, and as the trailer explains, features a "dynamic event system" within a randomized open world. "Our main goal is to create a dynamic, non-linear game that adapts to the choices and decisions you make," the narrator explains. "No missions or moment-to-moment story beats; the game has a beginning and an end, but what happens in between is unique to you."

Impact Winter is being developed by Mojo Bones, a studio whose previous projects have featured on mobile platforms. It actually took a run at Kickstarter with Impact Winter late last year, but it failed to catch fire, earning only a quarter of its £95,000/$146,000 goal. It fared much better a few months later on Steam Greenlight, however, where it was approved in just two days.

The studio is currently looking at a release date in the second quarter of 2016, but it's still quite early in the process, so that could change. "We plan to keep giving updates throughout development as new features go in," a studio rep said. "There’s still lots to show off."