If you're looking to get an RTX 4090, we've found two deals on entire gaming PCs for not much more cash

HP OMEN 45L | RTX 4090 | Ryzen 9 7900X | 2TB SSD | 64GB DDR5 | $3,699 $3,299 at B&H Photo (save $400)

This is a genuinely powerful top of the line gaming PC for not much more money than you'd spend on an RTX 4090 on it's own. With a spec sheet that makes most games tremble in its presence and a dominating sheer black chassis, this is a serious machine with serious credentials.

Skytech Eclipse | RTX 4090 | Ryzen 9 7900X | 1TB SSD | 32GB DDR5 | $3,899.99 $3,199.99 at Newegg (save $700)

Mega specs for not entirely mega money here. While you might want to upgrade the storage capacity to something chunkier for all those big game installs and that all-white chassis isn't for everyone, there's no denying that this is a huge amount of performance for this price, and from a builder with a good reputation too.

While it's true that the price of GPUs on the whole is still rather high, it's the RTX 4090 that has really seen its pricing shoot straight up into the stratosphere in recent months. A quick hunt through the listings reveals that a lot of examples are currently priced well north of the $2,000 mark, with some coming close to $3,000. That's a huge chunk of change for a single component, but above we've found two entire gaming PCs for not that much more money.

First up, let's take a look at the HP Omen 45L GT22-1190. Not a particularly memorable name we'll grant you, but this is an honest-to-goodness powerhouse of a system from a reputable manufacturer, and given it's currently available for just under $3,300 the pricing here is very much on point. It's not like HP skimped on the rest of the spec sheet to get it down to this sort of money either, as alongside that RTX 4090 comes a 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, 64GB of 5200 MHz DDR5 RAM and a 2TB WD Black PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

That's the sort of spec that PC gaming dreams are made of, and it all comes wrapped in a clean black obelisk of a case design with plenty of room inside for airflow. Speaking of cooling, this system makes use of HPs Omen Cyro Chamber liquid-cooling unit, so it should run quiet and cool as it makes a mockery of the recommended requirements for all the latest games.

But can we go cheaper still? Well, if you're looking to spend a little less, how about this Skytech Eclipse for under $3,200? While Skytech might be a lesser known brand than HP, it's still a reputable system builder, and the specs here are also very difficult to argue with if you're looking for a top-end machine. You get that all-important RTX 4090, the same AMD Ryzen 9 7900X as above, 32GB of 5200 MHz DDR5 and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

While some of those figures might be a little lower than the HP above, this system is still going to give you phenomenal performance in your games, and all for not much more than the price of a high-end RTX 4090 on its own. It also comes with liquid-cooling, and while the all-white case might be a bit of an acquired taste the performance on offer here is indisputable.

While RTX 4090 prices look unlikely to decrease any time soon, these deals prove that those of you in the market for a whole new system can still find great discounts on a prebuilt machine with one nestled inside. Strange times indeed, but both these machines are well worth taking a look at if RTX 4090 goodness is what you desire.