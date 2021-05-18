If it's a lightweight mouse you're after, Roccat's Burst Pro is just $45 today

A lot of lightweight gaming mice owe their featherweight design to a bunch of holes being carved out of the casing. Roccat's Burst Pro is no exception, though I dig the look of the semi-translucent cover that prevents the holes from being completely exposed. I also like the sale price that's in effect right now—you can buy the Burst Pro at Amazon for $44.99.

This normally goes for $59.95, so you're saving 25% off the list price. It's not a life-changing discount, but it does make the Burst Pro one of the more affordable gaming mice on the market.

Roccat Burst Pro Lightweight Mouse | 68g | 16,000 DPI | $59.95 $44.99 at Amazon (save $14.96)

Roccat's Burst Pro is a lightweight gaming mouse with an attractive translucent cover, a bunch of programmable buttons, and a 16,000 DPI.

The Burst Pro weighs 68 grams. That's just 2 grams more than the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless, our top pick for the best light gaming mouse, which now costs more than twice as much. The Burst Pro is also comparable in weight to a few other of our top picks, like the Mountain Makalu 67 (67 grams), Razer Viper 8KHz (71 grams), and the Glorious Model O (67 grams).

Powering this rodent is Roccat's Owl-Eye optical sensor with a 16,000 DPI, 400 IPS tracking speed, and 50G acceleration. It also features eight programmable buttons (including three scroll wheel functions), heat-treated PTFE feet for smoother gliding, and RGB lighting.

We've not reviewed this model, but our friends at Tom's Hardware did. While not without a few flaws, they ultimately concluded "the Burst Pro gets a lot of things right."