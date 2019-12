Ubisoft's wreckage-wandering simulator I Am Alive appeared on Steam today , a full week before its previously announced September 13 release.

I Am Alive's scant interaction with PC gamers first involved Creative Director Stanislas Mettra asking players to quit "bitching" at the developer's initial plans not to port it. Mettra later about-faced and provided a release date for the PC version.

Taste I Am Alive's gray-on-gray rainbow in the PC release trailer below: