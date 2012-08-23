I Am Alive coming to PC this September

Ubisoft's solo survivathon I Am Alive will arrive on PC on September 13. It's been available on Xbox and PS3 as a download-only title since March but soon we'll get to wander blindly through its post apocalyptic cities, engage in desperate fights for resources with starving refugees and shotgun bandits to death in just a few weeks time. Find out more on the I Am Alive site . It was quite well received on consoles, hopefully we'll get a sensible port that retains that Mad Max vibe.