HP unveils 4K, 5K, curved display, and virtual reality monitors

HP debuted a slew of new monitors at CES today. In the coming year, the company will launch monitors covering the gamut of tech buzzwords: 4K, 5K, virtual reality, curved display—you name it.

First up is the company's new curved monitors. At the higher end, there's the 34-inch Z34c and Envy 34c, available in April for $999, which sports a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, 98% sRGB and a wide 21:9 aspect ratio. It comes with dual HDMI sockets and a DisplayPort, and one of the HDMI ports can double as an MHL port for playback off a mobile device. A bit smaller, there's also the 27-inch HP EliteDisplay S270c and HP Pavilion 27c 4000r, both of which feature 1920 x 1080 full HD, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 95% sRGB color. The 27-inchers are available now at $399.

Next up is HP's new Ultra HD displays. The Z27s and Z24s (27-inch and 24-inch, respectively) sport 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution, 16:9 ratio, and 1.07 billion colors. Both monitors include DisplayPort, DVI, HDMI, Mini-DisplayPort, MHL, and USB 3.0 connections as well as a four-way ergonomic stand that can easily pivot between landscape and portrait mode. The Z27s should arrive this month at $749, while the Z24s will be available in April for $549.

On the higher end, the HPZ27q display (available in March at $1,299) has a 5120 x 2880 5K wide-color gamut, which displays seven times more pixels than the classic 1080p full HD experience (that's 14.7 million pixels, in case anyone's counting.) It's an IPS monitor, again with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 1.07 billion colors, 300 nits luminance, and can offer picture-in-picture display for multiple PC or mobile feeds at once.

Finally, we have HP's weirdest/coolest entry in the monitor game: the Zvr Virtual Reality Display. First off, the 23.6-inch full HD monitor can display 3D content (with accompanying 3D glasses). But more importantly, using a stylus, users can move, rotate, and manipulate onscreen (3D) objects while four mounted cameras track head motions and detect what you're looking at. This makes for something of a virtual/augmented reality experience that would make the most sense in collaborative environments where users can benefit from using their hands. Pricing and availability is still TBD, but the Zvr is expected sometime in Spring of 2015.